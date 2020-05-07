Scientists Study Llamas In Quest For Coronavirus Treatment

Researchers in Belgium are studying whether antibodies from llamas could help neutralize Covid-19 infections, noting that the animals produce proteins that have the ability to bind to the coronavirus’s spiky exterior. What do you think?

“But we’ll never get those crucial six weeks back when llamas did nothing.” Roy Canonero • Systems Analyst

“All right, I take it back. Llamas are not God’s most profound failure.” Leah Alcott • Oven Installer

“Are they sure they’re not studying alpacas? It’s pretty easy to get the two confused.” Douglas Lovejoy • Yogurt Barista