MIT scientists have developed a machine-learning computer algorithm to identify new and more powerful molecules capable of killing so-called superbugs or bacteria that is resistant to common antibiotics. What do you think?
“This is going to put so many antibiotic discoverers out of work.”
Rory Wooden • Stenographer’s Assistant
“It’s sad how we’ve become reliant on computers for even the simplest theoretical chemistry tasks.”
Monte Fong • Food Stand Critic
“AI? Algorithms? Bacteria? Yeah, that’s classic scientist stuff.”
Margaret Battaglia • Superfund Developer