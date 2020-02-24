Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence To Discover New Antibiotics

MIT scientists have developed a machine-learning computer algorithm to identify new and more powerful molecules capable of killing so-called superbugs or bacteria that is resistant to common antibiotics. What do you think?

“This is going to put so many antibiotic discoverers out of work.” Rory Wooden • Stenographer’s Assistant

“It’s sad how we’ve become reliant on computers for even the simplest theoretical chemistry tasks.” Monte Fong • Food Stand Critic

