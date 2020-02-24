America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence To Discover New Antibiotics

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 08

MIT scientists have developed a machine-learning computer algorithm to identify new and more powerful molecules capable of killing so-called superbugs or bacteria that is resistant to common antibiotics. What do you think?

“This is going to put so many antibiotic discoverers out of work.”

Rory Wooden • Stenographer’s Assistant

“It’s sad how we’ve become reliant on computers for even the simplest theoretical chemistry tasks.”

Monte Fong • Food Stand Critic

Advertisement

“AI? Algorithms? Bacteria? Yeah, that’s classic scientist stuff.”

Margaret Battaglia • Superfund Developer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

PETA Quietly Testing ‘Coronavirus Is A Living Thing’ Ad Spots In Few Small Markets

Smithsonian Museum Celebrates Black Alternate History Month With Full-Scale Recreation Of W.E.B. Du Bois’ War Zeppelin

‘You Take These Cuffs Off Of Me And I’ll Make You A Star,’ Says Harvey Weinstein To Female Bailiff Escorting Him Out Of Courtroom

Embarrassed Heart Surgeon Admits He May Have Accidentally Left Sanders’ Medical Records In Candidate’s Chest