America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Scientists Use Facial Recognition Technology To Track Bears

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 48
Vol 56 Issue 48Opinion

A biologist in Canada is using facial recognition software called BearID to identify and track the whereabouts of grizzly bears in British Columbia, which she says will aid in conservation and research. What do you think?

“This could really improve our ability to serve bears with targeted ads.”

Paulina Buntyn • Fat Trimmer

Advertisement

“I hate to break it to scientists, but all bears look the same.”

Joe Moorhead • X-Ray Expert

“Good, bears have enjoyed anonymity for far too long.”

Michael Velona • Blood Sugar Tester

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion
‘Oh, God, What Have I Done!’ Cries Matt Patricia After Discovering Pencil Fused To Ear
Frightened Don Jr. Asks If He Can Sleep In Dad’s Bed After Bad Dream About Being Indicted
Looking Back On The Onion’s First 15,000 Years Of Coronavirus Coverage
Trump Reduced To Filing Lawsuit To Overturn Single Ballot In Placerville, Idaho