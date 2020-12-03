Scientists Use Facial Recognition Technology To Track Bears

A biologist in Canada is using facial recognition software called BearID to identify and track the whereabouts of grizzly bears in British Columbia, which she says will aid in conservation and research. What do you think?

“This could really improve our ability to serve bears with targeted ads.” Paulina Buntyn • Fat Trimmer

Advertisement

“I hate to break it to scientists, but all bears look the same.” Joe Moorhead • X-Ray Expert