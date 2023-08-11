America's Finest News Source.
Entertainment

Scooter Braun Announces Plans To Also Re-Record Taylor Swift’s Masters

Image for article titled Scooter Braun Announces Plans To Also Re-Record Taylor Swift’s Masters

LOS ANGELES—Announcing that he was following the artist’s lead, music executive Scooter Braun confirmed Friday that he would also be re-recording Taylor Swift’s masters. “I just think it’s only right that I get paid for my music,” said Braun, who said the newly recorded tracks would be labeled “Scooter’s Version” so that his millions of devoted fans would be aware which tracks to stream. “This process has been emotionally and physically draining, but I know in the long run it will be worth it. I’ve been taking guitar lessons for six weeks now, and my voice coach says I’m a natural. Keep an eye out for 1989 like you’ve never seen it before on Oct. 27!” At press time, Braun had teased several “from the vault” tracks featuring Scott Borchetta and Jake Gyllenhaal.

