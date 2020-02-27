Scotland Set To Become First Country To Provide Free Menstrual Products To All Women

The Scottish Parliament approved legislation Tuesday to provide free tampons and pads in public spaces, a move which activists and lawmakers say will promote gender equality and reduce the financial burden of purchasing period products, which are taxed as luxury goods in many countries. What do you think?

“Sorry, I get really squeamish whenever the subject of government-provided benefits comes up.” Gus Yoon • Systems Analyst

“If a woman decides not to be pregnant, it’s her responsibility to deal with the mess.” Humberto Galloway • Political Appointee

Advertisement