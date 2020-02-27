America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Scotland Set To Become First Country To Provide Free Menstrual Products To All Women

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 08

The Scottish Parliament approved legislation Tuesday to provide free tampons and pads in public spaces, a move which activists and lawmakers say will promote gender equality and reduce the financial burden of purchasing period products, which are taxed as luxury goods in many countries. What do you think?

“Sorry, I get really squeamish whenever the subject of government-provided benefits comes up.”

Gus Yoon • Systems Analyst

“If a woman decides not to be pregnant, it’s her responsibility to deal with the mess.”

Humberto Galloway • Political Appointee

Advertisement

“I wonder how we’d handle this if menstruation ever came to America.”

Keshia Runyan • Anime Supplier

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Goodwill Executives Arrested After Years Of Skimming Donated Goods Off Top

Taylor Swift Unveils Even Darker Persona With New Single ‘Skullfucking Maggot Shit Boyfriend’

Pete Buttigieg Pivots From Mimicking Obama To Mimicking Sanders In Attempt To Gain Ground

Man Doesn’t Mind Long Commute Because It Gives Him Extra Time To Listen To Voice In Head Saying He Can’t Keep Living Like This