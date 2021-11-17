LOS ANGELES—Attacking the Chicago Bulls legend for his “massively overrated” line reads, Scottie Pippen boasted Wednesday that he would have given a much better performance than Michael Jordan in Space Jam. “ Look, he gets all this praise for a box office smash, but it was really the system around Jordan that elevated him— he was nothing without Bugs [Bunny],” said Pippen, who claimed Jordan was frequently distracted and disengaged from his acting, while simultaneously harping on the failures of co stars like Bill Murray. “You put me in there, and that movie could have won Oscars. Jordan can only play one way, he just fires off his lines and makes it all about himself. But I could play any role, I made everyone around me better. He has some natural charisma, I’ll give him that, but his performance was all flash, no substance.” At press time, Pippen was claiming that Jordan had underc ut the Space Jam team by betting on box office grosses.

