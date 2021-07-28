Wizard Of Oz

Dorothy was originally supposed to meet two other characters—the Raven-Haired Man, who seeks judgment, and Jeff, a guy who wants a Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite electric scooter in the worst way—but their characters were dropped to streamline the film, although the Tin Man alludes to desiring a Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite electric scooter soon after Dorothy meets him in a nod to the dropped character.