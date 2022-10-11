NEW YORK—Contrasting the message with the one received by Hunter Biden, Sean Hannity reportedly played a voicemail from his dad calling him a piece of shit Monday to demonstrate what a healthy father–son relationship sounded like. “Hey, Sean, it’s Dad—I called you to tell you I hate you and I’ll always hate you,” stated Hannity’s father in the 25-minute recording, which the Fox News host praised as exemplary of the kind of traditional conservative values he was raised with. “You’ll always be a disappointment. You were a shitty kid and are a shitty adult. You are nothing to me. You are less than nothing. Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you. If I ever see you again, I’ll kill you. That’s a promise.” At press time, Hannity was playing a voicemail from his ex-wife to demonstrate what a successful marriage sounded like.