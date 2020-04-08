SeaWorld CEO Resigns After Furloughing 90% Of Workers

Citing disagreements with the board of directors, Sergio Rivera resigned this week just five months into his tenure as SeaWorld CEO and days after the company furloughed 90% of its employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?
“I wonder if they could’ve switched to some sort of seal-delivery model?”
Karen Umbach • Bear Linguist
“SeaWorld needs to make things right and appoint an orca.”
Warner Lopinski • Food Truck Janitor
“He’s in a pretty tough spot. Not too many animal abuse theme parks are hiring right now.”
Oliver Peters • Unemployed