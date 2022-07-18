Texts sent between U.S. Secret Service agents on Jan. 5 and 6 of 2021 were erased after the agency’s oversight body sought the communications in a review into the Capitol attack, which they claim occurred as part of a device replacement program. What do you think?

“When I’m innocent, I make sure I delete every trace of it.” Jan Rubenstein, Pretzel Braider

“No way I’d let texts about my boss go public.” Michael Beinlich, Calculator Programmer

“Probably wasn’t anything important if they went ahead and deleted them.” Peter Bogan, Soft Drink Carbonator