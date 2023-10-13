Security Guards Rough Up Taylor Swift Fans Too Close To Screen During ‘Eras’ Showing

SEATTLE—Grabbing the wrists and shoulders of the artist’s loyal fans, security personnel working the opening weekend of Taylor Swift’s new concert film were reportedly roughing up theatergoers Friday for getting too close to the screen. “Miss, I’m going to need you to take a step back,” said one guard hired for screenings of The Eras Tour film, who pushed against the tide of Swift fans attempting to get as close to the projected image of the star as possible, screaming “We love you, Taylor!” and tossing friendship bracelets at the screen that simply bounced back to their feet. “Hey, what did I just say? You’re all way too close! Too close! You all need to get back to your seats immediately.” At press time, one of Swift’s stalkers was reportedly waiting outside the projection room in hopes of meeting the singer.

