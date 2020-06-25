Segway Suspends Scooter Production

Owners of the Segway brand say they will stop manufacturing the iconic two-wheeled motorized scooter, which has sold only 140,000 units since it was introduced in 2001. What do you think?

“Eventually even doomed business models must come to an end.” Bitsy Walker • Gravity Expert

“I think Segway just really underestimated how popular cars would become.” Greg Dutton • Detergent Supplier