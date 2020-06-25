America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Segway Suspends Scooter Production

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 25
Vol 56 Issue 25Opinion

Owners of the Segway brand say they will stop manufacturing the iconic two-wheeled motorized scooter, which has sold only 140,000 units since it was introduced in 2001. What do you think?

“Eventually even doomed business models must come to an end.”

Bitsy WalkerGravity Expert

Advertisement

“I think Segway just really underestimated how popular cars would become.”

Greg DuttonDetergent Supplier

“How else are we supposed to move faster than walking but slower than running?”

Rubin Galloway • Apartment Critic

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Milky Way Could Harbor 6 Billion Earth-Like Planets

Shirtless Biden Washes Trans Am In White House Driveway

New Ultra-Reinforced Confederate Statue Includes Electrified Metal, Titanium Spikes

Officials Warn Defunding Police Could Lead To Spike In Crime From Ex-Officers With No Outlet For Violence