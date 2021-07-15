Senate Democrats Unveil Proposal To Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

Senate Democrats have introduced draft legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level by removing it from the federal list of controlled substances. What do you think?
“Next, we’ll be decriminalizing deadlier drugs like alcohol.”
Thad Kildee, Bird Listener
“And risk admitting the war on drugs failed? I don’t think so.”
Buster Folta, Unemployed
“Big day for people who love to explain the difference between ‘legalize’ and ‘decriminalize.’”
Brooke Andersen, Demo Performer