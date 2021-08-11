The Senate passed a historic $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that funds roads, bridges, and new climate resilience initiatives, delivering a key component of President Biden’s legislative agenda. What do you think?
“Wow, that’s gotta be, like, three or four new roads per person.”
Stephen Saffold, Alternate
“It’s compromised versions of watered-down promises like this that will get America back on its feet.”
Willie Latore, Organ Harvester
“That seems like a lot of money until you realize how many crumpled dollar bills it takes to fill a single pothole.”
Jessica Worthington, Hiking Coach