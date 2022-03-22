WASHINGTON—Arguing that the glaring gap in her record raised serious questions about her fitness for the role, Senate Republicans spent Tuesday’s nomination hearings attacking Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her lack of experience on the U.S. Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson, I’m struggling to understand how you expect to serve on the the highest court in the land without having spent a single day as a Supreme Court justice,” said Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), stressing that by contrast, every current member of the court had spent at least a year, and in some cases decades, sitting on the Supreme Court. “Am I correct in noting that you are not now, nor have you ever been, an associate justice or chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court? What exactly are your qualifications here?” Lee concluded by noting that he believed Justice Brett Kavanaugh had served a distinguished tenure as a Supreme Court justice before becoming a Supreme Court justice.

