Senate Republicans have blocked a bill designed to combat domestic terrorism by setting up offices to track domestic terrorist activity and identify risks in order to prevent more incidents like the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo. What do you think?

“What’s so bad a bout terrorism anyway?” Lindsay Kirell, Customer Therapist

“I’m sure the Senate Democrats are going to issue some very strongly worded tweets about that.” Amir Braden, Freelance Ideator

“I worry passing a bill like this would suggest America has a problem with violent racists.” Walter Madison, Full-Time Vacationer