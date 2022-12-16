We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Senate has unanimously approved legislation that would ban the use of TikTok on government phones and devices as part of the push to combat security concerns related to the Chinese-owned social media company. What do you think?

“God help the staffer who has to explain to Biden what he’s signing.” Samantha Graham, Textiles Coordinator

“Good. I prefer our congress people’s data to be stolen by an American company.” James Gomez, Medical Librarian