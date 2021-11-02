Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R) claimed in a recent speech that the effort to combat toxic masculinity in the U.S. has unfairly forced men to withdraw from society, consuming more pornography and playing more video games. What do you think?

“A real man can do those things and still make time to be a misogynist asshole in person.” Daphne Clegg, Freelance Mentor

“It’s good of them to make the world safer for women by staying inside.” Ludwig Kuhlen, Grab Bag Filler