American Voices

Senator Mitt Romney Will Not Seek Reelection, Calls For New Generation Of Leaders

Seventy-eight-year-old Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who ran for president in 2012, will not be running for reelection when his Senate term ends in January 2025, saying the country needs a new generation of leaders. What do you think?

“See, I told you they were grooming kids.”

Belinda Webb, Trauma Bond Specialist

“Kudos to him for recognizing his worthlessness.”

Phil Sarfatti, Systems Analyst

“Do young people even want cushy positions of power anymore?”

Harry Caruso, Monopolizer