Senator Mitt Romney Will Not Seek Reelection, Calls For New Generation Of Leaders

Seventy-eight-year-old Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who ran for president in 2012, will not be running for reelection when his Senate term ends in January 2025, saying the country needs a new generation of leaders. What do you think?

“See, I told you they were gr ooming kids.” Belinda Webb, Trauma Bond Specialist

“Kudos to him for recognizing his worthlessness.” Phil Sarfatti, Systems Analyst

