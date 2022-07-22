A bipartisan group of senators have reached a deal to shore up provisions in the Electoral Count Act, to make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election. What do you think?

“Now candidates will have to just buy the presidency fair and square.” Tom Gutteres, Unemployed

“The government really shouldn’t be interfering in things like American politics.” Naomi Knott, Bargain Specialist

“It’s so sweet they think we’re gonna keep having elections.” Esteban Weibley, Community Playwright