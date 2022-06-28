Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters they were misled by Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who both testified under oath that Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent. What do you think?

“It’s too bad there’s nothing U.S. senators can do to influence abortion laws in this country.” Julian LaDuke • Porn Critic

“Maybe they should try to make things people say under oath legally binding in some fashion.” Emily Riaz • Systems Analyst

“Hopefully they’ll remember this when vetting Trump’s next three Supreme Court nominees.” Howie Kimball • Blockmason