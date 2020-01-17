Chief Justice John Roberts swore in all one hundred senators for President Trump’s impeachment trial Thursday, requiring them to swear to do “impartial justice” in the third such proceedings in American history. What do you think?

“Impartial? That’s kind of tipping the scales, don’t you think?” Nate Dickson • Fowl Exporter

“It’s a rare moment when all 100 senators, regardless of party loyalties, can put aside partisanship and agree to the same oath.” Harold Mill • Truck Fueler

