‘Serial Stowaway’ Arrested For 22nd Time At O’Hare

A 69-year-old “serial stowaway” claiming to have successfully slipped onto dozens of flights across the country was arrested for the 22nd time after her ankle monitoring device alerted authorities to her whereabouts at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. What do you think?

“I think the airlines would be grateful for any passengers they can get at this point.” Zane Knoth • Systems Analyst

“Until more people are vaccinated, I just wouldn’t feel safe stowing away.” Ned Mazurk • Church Bouncer