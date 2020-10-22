Sesame Street Releases Educational Podcast For Children

“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends” debuted last week, with 15-minute episodes that focus on school-readiness skills for preschoolers and include recurring segments like “Elmo’s Joke of the Day” and a game show. What do you think?

“I’m getting really tired of podcasts like this that are just celebs joking aroun d with their buds.” Gerald Hartis • Parolee

Advertisement

“Sounds like a great thing for kids to listen to while watching TV.” Jason Turow • Prism Builder

“Why are we making podcasts for kids when I’m the one who’s bored?” Heather Robinson • Lectern Carpenter