Seth Rich Conspiracy Theorists Publicly Apologize As Part Of Lawsuit Settlement

Ed Butowsky and Matt Couch, two conspiracy theorists who pushed false claims about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich, have retracted their statements and publicly apologized after settling a lawsuit brought by the victim’s brother. What do you think?

“Goes to show that people will do the right thing if you give them a chance to be forced to.” Dean Distler, Mulch Fiend

“I always find court-mandated apologies to be the most meaningful.” Doreen Topol, Penknife Collector