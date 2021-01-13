‘Sex And The City’ Reboot Will Not Include Kim Cattrall

Three of the original stars of HBO’s Sex And The City will reprise their roles for a reboot of the series 17 years after it went off the air, though the show’s fourth lead, Kim Cattrall, will not be returning. What do you think?

“Seriously? That’s like rebooting The Sopranos without Kim Cattrall.” Oliver Sansom, Unemployed

“I can relate because I’m sort of the written-out character of my own friend group.” Leann Wright, Kiosk Manager