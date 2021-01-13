America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Sex And The City’ Reboot Will Not Include Kim Cattrall

SEE MORE: Vol 57 Issue 2
Vol 57 Issue 2Opinion

Three of the original stars of HBO’s Sex And The City will reprise their roles for a reboot of the series 17 years after it went off the air, though the show’s fourth lead, Kim Cattrall, will not be returning. What do you think?

“Seriously? That’s like rebooting The Sopranos without Kim Cattrall.”

Oliver Sansom, Unemployed

“I can relate because I’m sort of the written-out character of my own friend group.”

Leann Wright, Kiosk Manager

“I have full confidence that Sarah Jessica Parker can pull off both roles.”

Thomas Lee, Gravel Shipper

Share This Story

Get our newsletter