Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Porn, in all its hairless, vaguely consensual glory, gives everyday Americans an unrealistic view of how disgusting sexual intercourse really is. While you may think you look like the MILFs, naughty stepsons, or barely legal teens that you see on screen, never try to copy these moves from porn.
Penis-In-Vagina Intercourse
Inserting a penis into a vagina requires a level of technique that very few non-porn stars possess.
Seducing The Pizza Delivery Guy
Although a popular trope in pornographic films, this move is mostly ineffective in today’s contactless delivery era.
Anything Over 3 Minutes
Too much exertion for the average person.
1260 Double McTwist
While the move helped Shaun White win gold in Pyeongchang in 2018, its difficulty makes it safe for professionals only.
Starting To Cry And Snottily Telling Your Partner You Love Them So Much
It looks sexy when adult film stars do it, but it doesn’t work in real life.
Frolic In The Garden Of Earthly Delights With Man, Woman, Horse, Bird, Egg, Strawberry, Ear, And Mermaid
Just because Hieronymus Bosch was a freak doesn’t mean you have to be.
Whatever Position Conceived Hitler
Can’t risk it.
Swallowing Semen
Semen is a toxic substance that can kill if tolerance is not built up gradually over several years.
Knee Stuff
Risk of injury is far too high. Best leave this one to the pros.
Anything With A Woman Over 25
Older women’s dry, desiccated vaginas will only leave you chafed and bloody.
Reverse Mortgage
While sexy on camera, accessing the true value of your property holds the inherent risk of losing home equity and should definitely be discussed with all cosigners before attempting.
The Running Start
Guaranteed to break one or more genitals.
Incest
Really? You need this slideshow to give you a reason?
Feeling Confident About Your Body
Not gonna happen, pal.
Anything In The Shower That Doesn’t Involve A Helmet
Put one leg on the side of the tub, and you’ll finish with a slip and fall.
Dying Of Old Age Side-By-Side
A little unoriginal, don’t you think?
Anything Where A Penis, Finger, Or Tongue Goes Inside A Hole
Any kind of penetrative sex should be strictly left to the professionals.
Foreplay
Who do you think you are? Will you just get to it already?