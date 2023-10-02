Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Local

Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Porn, in all its hairless, vaguely consensual glory, gives everyday Americans an unrealistic view of how disgusting sexual intercourse really is. While you may think you look like the MILFs, naughty stepsons, or barely legal teens that you see on screen, never try to copy these moves from porn.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Penis-In-Vagina Intercourse

Penis-In-Vagina Intercourse

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Inserting a penis into a vagina requires a level of technique that very few non-porn stars possess.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Seducing The Pizza Delivery Guy

Seducing The Pizza Delivery Guy

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Although a popular trope in pornographic films, this move is mostly ineffective in today’s contactless delivery era.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Anything Over 3 Minutes

Anything Over 3 Minutes

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Too much exertion for the average person.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1260 Double McTwist

1260 Double McTwist

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

While the move helped Shaun White win gold in Pyeongchang in 2018, its difficulty makes it safe for professionals only.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starting To Cry And Snottily Telling Your Partner You Love Them So Much

Starting To Cry And Snottily Telling Your Partner You Love Them So Much

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

It looks sexy when adult film stars do it, but it doesn’t work in real life.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Frolic In The Garden Of Earthly Delights With Man, Woman, Horse, Bird, Egg, Strawberry, Ear, And Mermaid

Frolic In The Garden Of Earthly Delights With Man, Woman, Horse, Bird, Egg, Strawberry, Ear, And Mermaid

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Just because Hieronymus Bosch was a freak doesn’t mean you have to be.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Whatever Position Conceived Hitler

Whatever Position Conceived Hitler

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Can’t risk it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Swallowing Semen

Swallowing Semen

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Semen is a toxic substance that can kill if tolerance is not built up gradually over several years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Knee Stuff

Knee Stuff

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Risk of injury is far too high. Best leave this one to the pros.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Anything With A Woman Over 25

Anything With A Woman Over 25

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Older women’s dry, desiccated vaginas will only leave you chafed and bloody.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Reverse Mortgage

Reverse Mortgage

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

While sexy on camera, accessing the true value of your property holds the inherent risk of losing home equity and should definitely be discussed with all cosigners before attempting.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Running Start

The Running Start

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Guaranteed to break one or more genitals.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Incest

Incest

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Really? You need this slideshow to give you a reason?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Feeling Confident About Your Body

Feeling Confident About Your Body

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Not gonna happen, pal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Anything In The Shower That Doesn’t Involve A Helmet

Anything In The Shower That Doesn’t Involve A Helmet

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Put one leg on the side of the tub, and you’ll finish with a slip and fall.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dying Of Old Age Side-By-Side

Dying Of Old Age Side-By-Side

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

A little unoriginal, don’t you think?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Anything Where A Penis, Finger, Or Tongue Goes Inside A Hole

Anything Where A Penis, Finger, Or Tongue Goes Inside A Hole

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Any kind of penetrative sex should be strictly left to the professionals.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Foreplay

Foreplay

Image for article titled Sex Moves You Should Never Try To Copy From Porn

Who do you think you are? Will you just get to it already?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far ...

You’ve Made It This Far ...

Biggest Misconceptions Men Have About Sexual Reproduction

Signs You May Be Addicted To Sex

What To Say If Your Kid Catches You Doing Drugs

Homepage

Advertisement