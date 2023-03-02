Making love can often be far more dangerous than expected. The Onion examines sex-related injuries that could send you to the hospital.
Joining The Mile High Club And The Plane Crashes
Ouch!
Orgasming
Though quite a serious condition, especially in women, if one’s body begins to spasm with pleasure, seek medical attention immediately.
Choking On A Hot Dog During Your Mid-Intercourse Hot Dog Break
While it’s important to stop intercourse frequently for short snack breaks, if you get a hot dog lodged in your windpipe, doctors recommend you pause fornication and seek medical attention immediately.
Necking In Your Car Up On Make-Out Point When The Killer Begins Stabbing You From The Backseat
If you’re lucky enough to be the sole survivor of the melee, try to get to a hospital, but be warned: The police are going to have some questions.
Any Bang Bus–Related Collision Injury
As a reminder, always wear your seatbelt while riding the Bang Bus. Too many sluts have died as a result of the Bang Bus.
Instead Of Ejaculating, Your Boyfriend’s Penis Rockets Off And Flies Around The World Again And Again, Picking Up Speed Until It Bonks You In The Head
Instead Of Ejaculating, Your Boyfriend’s Penis Rockets Off And Flies Around The World Again And Again, Picking Up Speed Until It Bonks You In The Head
Over 37% of sex-related injuries are some variation of this one.
Having Your Heart Broken
Even with a hospital visit, it’s unlikely that you’ll ever recover.
Broke A Crown On Vagina Dentata
Not only is breaking a crown on one of your vaginal molars excruciatingly painful, but leaving it untreated could mean you’ll need a vaginal root canal down the line.
Getting Pregnant
Most common in women, getting pregnant is a serious medical condition that occurs when one’s egg is assaulted by sperm.
Penis Gets Scared And Recedes Into Body
It’s advised that if one’s frightened penis should recess itself inside the body, one should immediately seek a doctor to coax it out with a piece of candy or some other treat to make it feel safe.
Allergic Reaction To Food
Consult with your lover before bringing food into the bedroom, such as a veal Parmesan sub or a meatball marinara grinder.
Getting Mauled By The Sex Badger
If you get mauled by the sex badger, you’ll want to go to the hospital immediately, as the sex badger can carry rabies, worms, and other dangerous diseases.
Post-Orgasmic Sadness
If you fuck your partner way, way too good, they might be sad that you aren’t fucking them anymore.
Condom Gets Stuck On Head
Stretching a condom over your head and saying “Look at me, I’m Mr. Condom Man” may seem like fun foreplay at the time, but it can lead to suffocation and even death.
Cumming So Hard Your Eyes Pop Out
While you may be able to feel around on the floor, pick them up, and stick your eyes back in, chances are, the next time you ejaculate, your eyeballs will shoot out even further.
Vaginal Tears
Sometimes the vagina will begin crying if you hurt its feelings.
Zipper On Fur Suit Broke
This one’s actually a job for the fire department.
Cum Gets In Eye
Cum is toxic. Immediately rinse with more cum.
Penis Bursts Into Flames
The rapid, repetitive movement of thrusting can cause a lot of friction, enough to engulf the entire shaft in fire. Be sure to keep an extinguisher within reach of your bed.
Allergic Reaction To Bee Stings
One person’s kink can be another person’s medical emergency.
Having Sex Doggy-Style In Hiroshima On Aug. 6, 1945
It’s awkward to show up at the hospital clearly looking like you were mid-coitus when most of your skin was burned off.
You’ve Made It This Far...
Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked
Most Popular Sex Toys In Every State
Most Famous Celebrity Sexts Of All Time