Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title and set a new championship record in the process, two years after she tested positive for cannabis and was barred from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. What do you think?

“It’s a miracle she was able to make a comp lete recovery from her marijuana addiction so fast.” Miguel Aranda, Chief Greeter

“That’s impressive, but I bet I could outsmoke her.” Valerie Pilskog, Militia Secretary

