American Voices

Sha’Carri Richardson Fastest Woman In World After Winning 100-Meter Championship

Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title and set a new championship record in the process, two years after she tested positive for cannabis and was barred from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. What do you think?

“It’s a miracle she was able to make a complete recovery from her marijuana addiction so fast.”

Miguel Aranda, Chief Greeter

“That’s impressive, but I bet I could outsmoke her.”

Valerie Pilskog, Militia Secretary

“So everything turned out okay and we don’t need to examine any arbitrary rules.”

Tom Banner, Pep Coach