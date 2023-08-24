Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title and set a new championship record in the process, two years after she tested positive for cannabis and was barred from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. What do you think?
“It’s a miracle she was able to make a complete recovery from her marijuana addiction so fast.”
Miguel Aranda, Chief Greeter
“That’s impressive, but I bet I could outsmoke her.”
Valerie Pilskog, Militia Secretary
“So everything turned out okay and we don’t need to examine any arbitrary rules.”
Tom Banner, Pep Coach