Shake Shack Returns $10 Million Loan Meant For Small Businesses

Executives for the burger chain Shake Shack say they will return the $10 million loan they received as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, a now-empty relief fund which was intended to help small businesses pay employees during the pandemic. What do you think?

“Shake Shack is never going to make it as a business if they keep letting themselves get shamed for their greed like this.”

Jason PoleyPortmanteau Developer

“In their defense, Americans usually turn a blind eye to blatant cash grabs.”

Neal McGriffSystems Analyst

“Great, now I’m craving $10 million.”

Whitney Rudeseal • Kayak Operator

