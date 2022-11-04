Shanghai’s Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, requiring all visitors at the time of the announcement to stay in the park until they returned a negative test for the virus. What do you think?

“I think there’s an opti on where you pay a little extra to avoid getting Covid.” Conrad Whitney, Systems Analyst

“What do you expect from an oppressive authoritarian regime like Disney?” Kehlani Ramos, Cadastral Mapper