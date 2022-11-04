Shanghai’s Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, requiring all visitors at the time of the announcement to stay in the park until they returned a negative test for the virus. What do you think?
“I think there’s an option where you pay a little extra to avoid getting Covid.”
Conrad Whitney, Systems Analyst
“What do you expect from an oppressive authoritarian regime like Disney?”
Kehlani Ramos, Cadastral Mapper
“I wasn’t planning on leaving anyway.”
Lynwood Faulkner, Carrot Harvester