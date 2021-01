A new study published in the journal Nature found that the number of oceanic sharks and rays have declined by 71% in the last 50 years, mostly due to overfishing. What do you think?

“Finally, the time has come for skipjack tuna to claim its rightful throne as king of the sea.” Marissa Corbett, PDF Creator

“Sure, but the quality of sharks continues to increase.” Kyle Frasier, Grow House Janitor