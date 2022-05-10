LONDON—Describing the initiative as its most far-reaching contribution yet to the climate fight, multinational oil company Shell announced plans Tuesday to plant a single tree for every irreversible planet-wide disaster it causes. “We want to become part of the solution, and that’s why we’re proud to unveil our new One-for-One initiative, which will see us planting a single cedar tree for each deadly global catastrophe we’ve personally created,” said Shell CEO Ben van Beurden, admitting that the petroleum conglomerate’s 115-year history had been less than stellar and setting a clear timeline that would see a tree planted by 2030 to make amends for the first mass-casualty phenomenon the company had inflicted upon the world. “So far, it’s one tree total. But if we ever set into motion another cataclysmic process that kills millions of people and displaces many more, we’ll be right out there planting a second tree. Who knows? Maybe there’s even a third tree in the cards.” At press time, an external audit found that budget concerns had forced Shell to shift gears and instead plant a small shrub.