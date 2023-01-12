America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Sherlock Holmes Enters Public Domain

Copyrights on works from 1927, including Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story collection The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes, have expired, making the works open to the public to legally share, perform, reuse, repurpose, or sample without permission or cost. What do you think?

“Just a few more years until I can have him meet the Smurfs.”

Ned Chase, Systems Analyst

“Glad I can finally use deductive reasoning without getting sued.”

Herschel Pennucci, Meat Grader

“I guess Hollywood can finally start making their Sherlock movies and TV shows now.”

Yvonne Caughran, Loom Technician

