Sherlock Holmes Enters Public Domain

Copyrights on works from 1927, including Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story collection The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes, have expired, making the works open to the public to legally share, perform, reuse, repurpose, or sample without permission or cost. What do you think?

“Just a few more years until I can have him meet the Smurfs.” Ned Chase, Systems Analyst

“Glad I can finally use deductive reasoning without getting sued.” Herschel Pennucci, Meat Grader