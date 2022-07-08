WASHINGTON—Stunned by the assassination of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, millions of Americans were reportedly left wondering Friday what it would be like if someone got shot in the United States. “I just don’t know if we could take it psychologically if somebody, anybody was killed with a gun,” said 47-year-old Elisabeth Gracia of Fresno, CA, who added that she shuddered at the mere thought of the debilitating emotional anguish that would grip the nation in the event one of its own citizens was gunned down in such a senseless act. “If someone can be shot and killed in Japan, what’s stopping someone from getting shot and killed here? I know it’s important not to play out these hypotheticals, but it really does send a chill down your spine. God, I’m just glad I don’t live there.” At press time, the nation confirmed it was overcome with dread after realizing there could be dozens of guns out there that could be used in a deadly capacity.

