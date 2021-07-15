Shocking Things No One Told You About Childbirth

Try as you might, there’s only so much you can do to prepare for a human-shaped parasite to burst out of your body and into the world. Here are the most shocking things no one told you would happen during childbirth.

Labor Can Last As Long As 15 Minutes

It’s excruciating, but don’t be surprised if the baby doesn’t just slide out. Sometimes you’ll have to count to ten before it’s over, or in extreme cases, even say the alphabet twice.



People On The Street Are Allowed To Watch

Patient privacy laws and hospital guidelines generally do not apply when dealing with spectators who just want to come into your room a look at something gnarly.



It Doesn’t Hurt And Anyone Who Screams Is Just Looking For Sympathy

Childbirth is the single most comfortable, easiest biological process to perform, and people who scream are just being dramatic.



Golden Baby

Every 1 in 2 billion babies is completely made of gold.



Umbilical Cords Have Tensile Strength Of Titanium

While people imagine the cord coming apart with just a little snip, it actually must be slowly severed with a plasma torch over several hours.



Al Michaels Will Be There

The legendary sports announcer sits inside every delivery room to give a riveting play-by-play of the childbirth.



The Drill Head

Newborn babies have sharp heads that rotate extremely quickly in order to tunnel themselves out of your uterus.



Rude Babies

During labor, a stubborn baby will often stick its hand outside the vagina, flip off the doctor, and then refuse to come out until it’s given a reward.



We’re just as surprised as you are.



Doctors Will Shush You If You’re Screaming Too Loud During Contractions

Although you may feel like screaming during painful contractions, doctors will immediately shush you so other hospital patients can die in peace.



Most Hospitals Have A Show Baby

Nurses are often too busy to bring you your specific baby after birth, so they will just bring the same baby around to different mothers as a symbolic gesture until yours is ready for pickup.



The Baby Immediately Asks If They Can Borrow Your Car

After being stuck inside for 9 months, newborns will inevitably ask if they can borrow the car, hit the road, and go hang out with some friends.



You Can’t Take The Baby Home If It’s Ugly

When the baby comes out ugly, the hospital is legally obligated to keep them inside to protect them from being judged by society’s high beauty standards.



Your Newborn Remembers That Tiny Sip Of Wine

It was just once when you were two months pregnant at your sister’s wedding, but babies never forget when their mother tries to poison them.



Birth Plans

A comprehensive birth plan detailing personal wishes should be written up so doctors can ignore it in favor of rushing you into a C-section.



Some Babies Are Born Clothed

The comfortable casual wear developed in utero may not dissolve, causing the baby to emerge from the birth canal with flannel shirts or leggings intact.



Nurses Will Never Get Your Drink Order Right

Whether it’s a complicated cocktail or something as simple as a can of Coors Light, you’ll have no choice but to politely sip it if you want to get a buzz on.



The Intense Bidding War For The Distribution Rights For Childbirth Footage Between Streamers

With Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix on your tail, don’t be surprised if you see a Deadline article the next day with a huge picture of you in labor.



You Can Smoke In The Delivery Room

The doctors and nurses are usually too busy to stop you.



It’s The Most Awe-Inspiring Experience In The Entire Universe

Be sure to tell all your childless friends!

