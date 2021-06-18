Shopper Struggling To Find Father’s Day Card That Doesn’t Use Word ‘Love’

DURHAM, NC—Growing increasingly desperate as she progressed further and further down the store aisle, local woman Chelsea Paxton was reportedly struggling to find a Father’s Day card Friday that didn’t use the word “love.” “This one just says ‘Thanks for everything’ inside, which is vague and brief like I wanted, but the two bears hugging are a little much,”said Paxton, who sighed as she flung yet another overly sentimental greeting card aside, wondering if perhaps the store carried a selection of more appropriate Father’s Day cards intended to be given by an in-law or boss. “‘Dad, words can’t express how much you mean to me’—who do they even make these for? Obviously, he’s my dad and I care about him, but I don’t want to give him the wrong impression here. This one looks perfect—oh wait, there’s a heart on it.” At press time, Paxton had purchased her father a blank card with a picture of a potted plant on the front.