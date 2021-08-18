THOMASVILLE, GA—In a development that put a damper on what sources said was usually a fun activity for the students, a local kindergarten show-and-tell was reportedly marred Wednesday when every single child in the class brought in the ashes of a relative who died from Covid-19. “This is my N ana, who bakes cookies and likes to play with me and went on a trip to H eaven this summer,” said 5-year-old Harrison Reed, who held up the cremated remains of his 70-year-old grandmother as a dozen or so classmates nodded and waited their turn to show off urns of various sizes belonging to grandparents, uncles, aunts, and parents. “Nana went to the hospital first, and we got to talk to her on an iPad because visitors weren’t allowed. Then she went up to the sky to see my cousin, who got Covid this year, too. Now she’s in this jar.” At press time, reports confirmed several of the children were playing in a sandbox with shovels, which they were using to empty and refill each other’s urns.