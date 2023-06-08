The CDC has reported that food workers who showed up while sick or contagious were linked to about 40% of the 800 restaurant food poisoning outbreaks with a known cause between 2017 and 2019, citing lack of paid sick leave as one reason sick employees don’t stay home. What do you think?

“This wouldn’t even be an issue if everyone said grace before eating.” Caleb Dillman, Spontaneity Coach

“Wow, so workers can get sick just like people do?” Dan Cherney, Chief Gouger

