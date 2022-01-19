WASHINGTON—Emphasizing the importance of distributing personal protective equipment during the latest wave of Covid-19, the Biden administration announced Wednesday it had placed a sign reading “take one” on a bowl of N95 masks and set it out on the White House stoop. “Today, with Omicron raging and infection rates higher than ever, it’s imperative that Americans read the instructions carefully and don’t take any more of these masks than they need,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, adding that the bowl, which sat on the West Colonnade, operated on a first-come, first-served basis and only had about ten N95 respirators, a few pairs of rubber gloves, and one rapid test remaining. “Just to put it into perspective, if you take five masks from the bowl, that means there are five fewer masks for the 332 million Americans in line behind you, many of whom have no masks at all. We use the honor system here, so if you take some PPE, please try to leave something behind for others to enjoy as well.” At press time, the Biden administration had reportedly shut down the program after the bowl went missing and ended up for sale on Amazon for five times the market price.

