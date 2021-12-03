If your partner is sending you this article, you might have a problem. Here are the biggest signs the spark has left your relationship. Advertisement

2 / 21 Your Livecam Has Stopped Making Money List slides Your Livecam Has Stopped Making Money Who’s gonna masturbate to two fully clothed people sourly looking at their phones? A few people​, sure,​ but not enough. Advertisement

3 / 21 Both Pretending To Sleep During Sex List slides Both Pretending To Sleep During Sex You and your partner lay nude on top of each other snoring loudly, just hoping your hint finally gets noticed. Advertisement

4 / 21 You Get A Complaint From Your Neighbors That Your Sex Hasn’t Been That Loud Lately List slides You Get A Complaint From Your Neighbors That Your Sex Hasn’t Been That Loud Lately Finally, your neighbors can sleep without your deep, amorous moans reverberating through the walls, and they don’t like it. Advertisement

5 / 21 You’d Rather Grab Your Own Ass Than Theirs List slides You’d Rather Grab Your Own Ass Than Theirs A lack of physical intimacy can be cause for concern, even if you have a pretty nice ass yourself. Advertisement

6 / 21 Your Erection No Longer Makes A “Boi-oi-oi-oing” Sound When You Get Horny List slides Your Erection No Longer Makes A “Boi-oi-oi-oing” Sound When You Get Horny What good is an erection without a cartoonish sound to accompany it? Advertisement

7 / 21 You’re More Like Friends List slides You’re More Like Friends You treat your partner like a buddy, hanging out instead of cuddling and asking them if they know anyone single they can set you up with. Advertisement

8 / 21 You Let Your Tail Grow Back List slides You Let Your Tail Grow Back You’re not as concerned about looking your best, and you’ve stopped taking the enchanted elixirs that keep your tail, claws, and fangs from erupting from your body. Advertisement

9 / 21 Your Goals Don’t Align List slides Your Goals Don’t Align You want to have kids one day, and they want to prove that JFK Junior is still alive and plotting his revenge against Hollywood pedophiles. Advertisement

10 / 21 Leaving To Be The Quarterback For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers List slides Leaving To Be The Quarterback For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twenty seasons is a long time, and when you feel taken for granted, you may not have another choice. Advertisement

11 / 21 You Haven’t Had Sex In 200 Years List slides You Haven’t Had Sex In 200 Years Unless you’re an immortal ancient beast for which 200 years is but a mere blip in the grand scheme of things, the spark may be gone. Advertisement

12 / 21 You And Your Partner Cheat In Separate Bedrooms List slides You And Your Partner Cheat In Separate Bedrooms You used to sleep with random strangers in the same bed every night. What happened? Advertisement

13 / 21 You Watch An Episode Of Succession Alone List slides You Watch An Episode Of Succession Alone Aw. That used to be your guys’ show. That was your thing! Advertisement

14 / 21 They Stopped Asking About Your Day List slides They Stopped Asking About Your Day Actually, looking back, they never really wanted to know how your day was. Maybe things are still going strong after all. Advertisement

15 / 21 They Stopped Bothering To Lock The Door Of The Basement Where They’ve Imprisoned You List slides They Stopped Bothering To Lock The Door Of The Basement Where They’ve Imprisoned You It’s like they don’t even care if you stay or go. Advertisement

16 / 21 Fireworks No Longer Explode in the Sky Directly Above You Every Time You Kiss List slides Fireworks No Longer Explode in the Sky Directly Above You Every Time You Kiss Might as well call it a day. Advertisement

17 / 21 Chess Games Have Lost Their Intensity List slides Chess Games Have Lost Their Intensity You know all their favorite openings, the middlegame has become boring, and it feels like you’re both just going through the motions until someone forces a draw. Advertisement

18 / 21 Those Silly Cease-And-Desist Letters Keep Coming List slides Those Silly Cease-And-Desist Letters Keep Coming How are you supposed to be romantic when there’s always a lawyer standing in your way? Advertisement

19 / 21 You’re Both Having Sex With Your Neighbor More Than With Each Other List slides You’re Both Having Sex With Your Neighbor More Than With Each Other To be fair, Paul has been looking damn good lately. Advertisement