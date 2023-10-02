America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Signs Touting ‘Autoworkers For Trump’ At Michigan Rally Found To Be Fake

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Attendees at Trump’s autoworkers rally outside Detroit reportedly confessed to journalists that they were not union autoworkers, despite the signs they were holding saying “Autoworkers For Trump.” What do you think?

“If Trump were still president, those jobs and unions would be real.”

Vivian Heitman, Sleepover Chaperone

Watch
NYPD Arrests Trump After Routine Stop-And-Frisk Turns Up Unlicensed Handgun, 400 Mg Of Ketamine
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself
April 17, 2023
Biden Asks Americans To Come Sit By Him And Keep Him Company Until The End
June 26, 2023

“Even better. It’s time we have a president that supports real and fake jobs.”

Scott Cummings, Dirigible Pilot

Advertisement

“Who’s to say these people haven’t worked on a car at least once in their lives.”

Melvin Husbenet, Systems Analyst