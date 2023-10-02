Signs Touting ‘Autoworkers For Trump’ At Michigan Rally Found To Be Fake

Attendees at Trump’s autoworkers rally outside Detroit reportedly confessed to journalists that they were not union autoworkers, despite the signs they were holding saying “Autoworkers For Trump.” What do you think?
“If Trump were still president, those jobs and unions would be real.”
Vivian Heitman, Sleepover Chaperone
“Even better. It’s time we have a president that supports real and fake jobs.”
Scott Cummings, Dirigible Pilot
“Who’s to say these people haven’t worked on a car at least once in their lives.”
Melvin Husbenet, Systems Analyst