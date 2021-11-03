Clearly you’re not that internet savvy if you’re still falling for clickbait and reading through this entire slideshow. Nonetheless, here are several signs you might be a social media clout chaser.
Constantly Tagging Salma Hayek
Even when you’re not posting about anything related to the actress, you insist on tagging her account and asking her to share.
You Had Kids For Content Reasons
When your life has plateaued and you have no new updates, sometimes you just have to enhance your personal brand by having a kid or two to for follows and likes.
You Were Born After 1980
This pretty much guarantees it.
You Signal Boost This Article
We don’t know why, but everyone who retweets or reposts this article will immediately gain thousands of loving, devoted fans who will worship them until the day they die.
You Promise To Release The Hostages As Soon As You Have 1 Million Instagram Followers
It’s kind of insulting that your content wasn’t good enough to get you there in the first place.
Your Life Choices Do Not Lend Themselves Well To Any Other Means Of Earning Income
Becoming famous on social media is pretty much the only option you have left.
John Turturro Is Chained Up In Your Basement
Aligning yourself with celebrities is clearly nothing more than an attempt to gain quick attention.
You Cut Ties With Your Family Until They Like The Photo Of You Taken In Barbados
Your parents definitely have trouble navigating the internet, but this is frankly, a simple ask.
You Promote Your Posts
Paying money to increase engagement levels is gross even if it’s about your missing child.
You ‘Like’ Facebook Posts Every Now And Then
You hit the thumbs-up for that photo of your newborn niece, and all we can say is save some internet for the rest of us.
Asking Professional Wrestlers With Large Twitter Followings Questions You Can Easily Look Up
No real reason WWE champion Becky Lynch and her two million Twitter followers need to help you install a ceiling fan.
You Adopt The Frivolous Wigs And Beauty Spots Of The Court Of Louis XIV
It may gain you favor in Paris, but you’ll never be anything more than a cheesemonger’s bastard.
People In Lab Coats Are Studying Your Behavior
They’ve noted that not even the mice used in the control group are addicted to anything as much as you are to notifications.
You Refer To The Sun As A Giant Ring Light
This is especially problematic because it doesn’t even make you look good.
Faking Your Death
While it may cause an initial surge in visits to your profiles, it would be hard to keep up in the long run.
You Haven’t Been Cast In A Long Time
When your Disney kid charm has long worn off, you could always use your massive earnings to hire a producer and editor to work on your “tell all” gossip videos.
Your Birthmark Is A QR Code
Why waste valuable skin when your birth marks could be linking to a menu or online store?
Your Brain Demands It Of You
The constant dopamine hits have rewired your brain to crave clout.
You Invented Facebook
Ugh.
