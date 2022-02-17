Addiction is totally normal when it comes to drugs and alcohol, but if you find yourself having sex on a regular basis, you might have a problem. Here are some of the biggest signs you may be addicted to sex.
Compulsively Cheating On Your Partner
Relax, no one’s actually addicted to sex, but it’s a solid excuse for getting away with it.
You Sometimes Think About Sex, Even When You’re Not Having It
Your mental faculties are meant to keep you safe from danger and maximize your family’s harvest, not to entertain idle notions of recreational intercourse.
CVS Put A Big Sign On Its Door That Says ‘Out Of Condoms—Sex Addict Bought Them All’
Not only are you having a lot of sex, but you’re preventing others from doing it too.
Not Waiting Until Wedding Night
In their unbridled lust, sex addicts will often perform one or even several sexual acts before their marital union is consecrated by God.
Your Pants Are Equipped With A Zipper And Button For Easy Access
That’s for going to the bathroom? Riiight. Sure.
You Took A Vow Of Celibacy To Join The Priesthood
Only someone who’s absolutely obsessed with sex would care enough about it to take a self-imposed vow of celibacy.
You’re Having Sex Right Now
You really can’t stop yourself, can you?
If You See A Pretty Lady And Your Eyes Pop Out Of Your Eye Sockets And You Start To Howl Like A 1940s Cartoon Wolf
Hubba hubba. Tweet-twoo! Honk, honk, honk. Awoooga, awooooooga! Sorry. What were we doing?
You Have Sex During The Films Of Christopher Nolan
Nolan’s sexless films require an engaged intellect to fully enjoy, and getting turned on during one shows you’re not properly appreciating it.
You Have Phone Sex With A Sex Addiction Hotline
Sex addiction hotline workers are there to help you, not participate in your sexual fantasy.
Your Parents Had Sex
It’s been proven that addiction runs in the family.
Having Sex With The Same Person More Than Once
This is a sure sign that an addict has had sex with everyone else in the world and is now starting to circle back and have sex with past lovers a second time.
Neglecting Other Addictions
When was the last time you even thought about your meth pipe?
You Write ‘Sex’ All Over Your Notebook With Hearts Around It
OMG, you’re totally obsessed.
You Regularly Call 1-900-ONION-GALS
Your addiction has been a wonderful source of profit for us.
You Have Sex While Having Intercourse
Intercourse is an intimate time not to be interrupted with your selfish sex addiction.
You Feel A Wave Of Pleasure Upon Climax
That rush of dopamine during climax is a red flag that your brain is hooked on sex.
You Have A Child
Only sex addicts have enough sex to produce a child.
Full Penetration
In males, inserting the penis more than one inch is a sign of being absolutely consumed with sex.
Receiving Treatment For Sexual Addiction
Receiving sex addiction treatment from a therapist, psychiatrist, or other medical professional can make it difficult to deny your addiction to sex.
