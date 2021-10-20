If you live in a capitalist society, you already know this is 100% true, but go ahead and click through this slideshow anyways. Here are several signs your boss may be underpaying you.
The Bank Boosts Your Direct Deposit A Little Because It Feels Sorry For You
The Bank Boosts Your Direct Deposit A Little Because It Feels Sorry For You
Your bank is just supposed to process a direct deposit, but in your case, it just can’t help but pitch in a little.
You’re Getting Less Than The Office Dogs
You’re Getting Less Than The Office Dogs
You knew your workplace was dog-friendly, but you didn’t know the dogs had paid positions and were compensated more than you even after your last raise.
You Get A Paycheck For A Negative Amount
You Get A Paycheck For A Negative Amount
While employers will often attempt to use this as a workaround, be aware that legally they must not only give you a paycheck, it must also be for a positive number.
Your Salary is a Fistful of Mismatched Buttons
Your Salary is a Fistful of Mismatched Buttons
Despite their beautiful colors and elegant designs, your boss should ideally be paying you in legal tender.
Your Boss Sits In His Office Maniacally Counting Huge Piles Of Money And Diamonds
Your Boss Sits In His Office Maniacally Counting Huge Piles Of Money And Diamonds
Seems like there might be enough in there to afford a more robust dental plan?
Your Job Title Is Not A Three-Letter Acronym Starting With “C”
Your Job Title Is Not A Three-Letter Acronym Starting With “C”
If you have any job other than one of these, there’s a very good chance you are severely underpaid.
HR Puts A Tip Jar On Your Desk
HR Puts A Tip Jar On Your Desk
This is to justify paying you less then minimum wage, and not, as HR claims, to encourage your colleagues to reward you for a job well done.
All of Your Clothes Are a Barrel with Suspenders
All of Your Clothes Are a Barrel with Suspenders
If you were being paid properly, you would have clothes not made of wood.
Your Yacht Isn’t as Big as Your Coworkers’ Yachts
Your Yacht Isn’t as Big as Your Coworkers’ Yachts
Unless your colleagues are making untenable financial decisions with their wealth, it might be time for an honest conversation about compensation.
Glassdoor Has Sent a Wellness Check
Glassdoor Has Sent a Wellness Check
If this salary reporting site is worried about you, there’s a good chance you’re not being fairly compensated.
Online Salary Calculator Calls You An 8008
Online Salary Calculator Calls You An 8008
When the AI starts making fun of you for settling for too little, you know you’re being ripped off.
Your Coworkers Say “Sorry, I Don’t Have Any Money” Whenever You Approach Them
Your Coworkers Say “Sorry, I Don’t Have Any Money” Whenever You Approach Them
When your coworkers either apologize for not having any money or look sadly at you and place a dollar in your coffee cup, you’re going to need to ask for a raise.
You’re On A Rookie Contract
You’re On A Rookie Contract
If you’re locked into a rookie contract for the next few years of your career, there’s a real chance you’re getting lowballed.
Your Paycheck is Made Out to “Sucker”
Your Paycheck is Made Out to “Sucker”
Even worse, your bank must be ripping you off too, seeing as they let you cash it.
Your Boss Drives To Work Every Day
Your Boss Drives To Work Every Day
Oh, so she supposedly can’t afford to give you a raise, but she can still afford her luxurious 2003 Toyota Camry?
Your Pockets Are So Empty You Turn Them Inside Out To Prove It
Your Pockets Are So Empty You Turn Them Inside Out To Prove It
You should at least have a few coins in there or something.
Despite A Max Contract, You’re Worth More Than $45M
Despite A Max Contract, You’re Worth More Than $45M
Not much you can do about it.
You’re A Nurse
You’re A Nurse
Yeah, but at least you pretty much knew going in.
All slides
- Signs Your Boss Is Definitely Underpaying You
- The Bank Boosts Your Direct Deposit A Little Because It Feels Sorry For You
- You’re Getting Less Than The Office Dogs
- You Get A Paycheck For A Negative Amount
- Your Salary is a Fistful of Mismatched Buttons
- Your Boss Sits In His Office Maniacally Counting Huge Piles Of Money And Diamonds
- Your Job Title Is Not A Three-Letter Acronym Starting With “C”
- HR Puts A Tip Jar On Your Desk
- All of Your Clothes Are a Barrel with Suspenders
- Your Yacht Isn’t as Big as Your Coworkers’ Yachts
- Glassdoor Has Sent a Wellness Check
- Online Salary Calculator Calls You An 8008
- Your Coworkers Say “Sorry, I Don’t Have Any Money” Whenever You Approach Them
- You’re On A Rookie Contract
- Your Paycheck is Made Out to “Sucker”
- Your Boss Drives To Work Every Day
- Your Pockets Are So Empty You Turn Them Inside Out To Prove It
- Despite A Max Contract, You’re Worth More Than $45M
- You’re A Nurse