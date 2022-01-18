While many parents, students, and teachers are reluctant to go back to remote learning, recent surges in Covid-19 make in-person teaching particularly challenging. Here are several signs your child’s school is not ready to be open during a global pandemic.
Every Teacher Is Dead
If every teacher is dead from Covid, can you really trust students to implement safety procedures themselves?
Building Still Covered In Last Year’s Variant
Due to staff shortages, many schools are struggling to stay up-to-date on spreading the most current viral mutations.
Teachers Make Their Own Covid Tests
Thanks to budget cuts, teachers have no choice but to making their own rapid tests from donated swabs and ammonium thiocyanate.
They Cast Tommy Doyle In The Lead For The School Play Instead Of Richard Katz
How can you trust the school to get its Covid-19 policies right when it can’t even pick the right person to play Harold Hill?
School Still Struggling With Polio
Not good when a school is still in the grip of an epidemic from 75 years ago.
The Sign In Front That Normally Says “Go Bulldogs!” Now Says “We Are Not Prepared For Covid-19”
It’s tough to get any clearer than that.
Classrooms Still Using “Lick To Open” Doors
Lickless doors became the standard years ago.
The Teachers Get To Go Home At The End Of The Day
Shouldn’t they be making them live in a bubble to ensure they don’t get sick and infect your child?
The Dumbest Fucking Dad In Town Is Substitute Teaching
So many teachers and qualified subs have been infected that Rick Meyer, Brett Meyer’s absolute dipshit father, is teaching fucking chemistry.
Cafeteria Is Serving “Cayenne Powder Surprise”
If the food shortages are so bad that the only thing lunch ladies can do is dump out the spice cabinet, you and your child might be in trouble.
The Bully Is Out Sick
How is your child supposed to learn if their bully isn’t there to force them to do extra homework?
Math Class Has Been Replaced With Contracting Covid Class
Frankly, it’s a bad idea for the school to forego mathematics in favor of teaching students how to contract Covid.
The School Is Run By A Man In A White Coat With A Clipboard
A respiratory disease in closed rooms with aging HVAC systems offers an excellent case study in disease communicability.
They Require A Uniform
That just makes groups of students easier for the coronavirus to see.
Covid-19 Invited To Host School Assembly
It’s a bad sign when all the students are gathered in the auditorium for an informational but fun presentation by the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
Mouse Hole Sole Source Of Ventilation
Unfortunately, the ones doing their part here are the rodents.
The School Is Following Federal Direction On Reopening Schools
If your school is following what the Biden administration says on reopening school, your school isn’t ready.
Everything Seems Pretty Normal
Your kid’s definitely bringing home that virus.
They Go To School In The United States
Between the shrinking educational budget and the complete rollback of overarching societal precautions, you’re pretty much fucked!
