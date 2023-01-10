Signs Your Roommate Actually Hates You

Signs Your Roommate Actually Hates You

Signs Your Roommate Actually Hates You

No amount of rent reduction is worth sharing an apartment with someone like you. Here are telltale signs your roommate actually hates you.

​Has Locks Changed Every Time You Leave For Work

​Has Locks Changed Every Time You Leave For Work

​You’re not supposed to be reentering your apartment every evening by smashing the kitchen window.

They Eat All Your Clothes

They Eat All Your Clothes

Eating all your new pairs of jeans without asking shows they don’t respect your boundaries.

Always Dangling Anvils Over Your Head

Always Dangling Anvils Over Your Head

Between this and placing burning sticks of dynamite between your teeth while you sleep, you can be assured that your roommate’s got it out for you.

They Won’t Stop Having Sex With Your Boyfriend

They Won't Stop Having Sex With Your Boyfriend

Accidents happen, but doing this every day for the past three years starts to seem like a pattern.

Passive-Aggressive Notes On Your Face

Passive-Aggressive Notes On Your Face

No one wants to wake up to “Dishes Can’t Wash Themselves” scrawled on their forehead.

They Never Do Your Dishes For You

They Never Do Your Dishes For You

And you leave them in the sink for them all the time.

They’ve Built A Smaller, Mini Apartment Within Your Apartment, And In That Apartment They Have A Different Roommate With Whom They’re Best Friends

Image for article titled Signs Your Roommate Actually Hates You

It’s hard not to take that one personally.

They Testify Against You In A Trial

They Testify Against You In A Trial

If your roommate had an issue with the crime you allegedly committed, it would have been best if they had just communicated it to you beforehand.

They Received Delivery Of A Pallet Of Post-It Notes

They Received Delivery Of A Pallet Of Post-It Notes

You’ll be passive-aggressively hearing about all your faults and flaws quite often.

Giving Weird Looks During Your Naked Parties

Giving Weird Looks During Your Naked Parties

If they don’t want to participate, that’s fine, but they don’t have to get all pissy about it.

They Saved You In Their Contacts As “Shithead Roommate”

They Saved You In Their Contacts As "Shithead Roommate"

A decent roommate would’ve had the courtesy to throw your name in there.

They Hog The Only Boiler Room

They Hog The Only Boiler Room

Where are you supposed to keep your furnace?

They Eat Your Peanut Butter

They Eat Your Peanut Butter

This is a telltale sign of dislike from your roommate, especially because they’re super allergic to peanuts.

They Go To Work

They Go To Work

If your roommate has gone to the trouble of searching for a job, applying for it, interviewing for it, and ultimately accepting it, then they must really want to avoid you at all costs.

They Are Rumored To Be Thinking Of Choosing A Different Running Mate In 2024

They Are Rumored To Be Thinking Of Choosing A Different Running Mate In 2024

Looks like they just can’t handle your bad laundry habits anymore.

They’ve Littered Common Areas With Land Mines

They've Littered Common Areas With Land Mines

Passive-aggressively refusing to clean up explosives is a clear sign they’re upset with you.

They Give You Dirty Looks Every Single Time You Burn Down The Apartment

They Give You Dirty Looks Every Single Time You Burn Down The Apartment

You’ve said you’re sorry, so this seems like more of a personal issue.

They’re Moving Out

They're Moving Out

The only logical reason they’d leave is that they despise you.

