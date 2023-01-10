We may earn a commission from links on this page.

No amount of rent reduction is worth sharing an apartment with someone like you. Here are telltale signs your roommate actually hates you.

2 / 21 ​Has Locks Changed Every Time You Leave For Work List slides ​Has Locks Changed Every Time You Leave For Work ​You're not supposed to be reentering your apartment every evening by smashing the kitchen window.

3 / 21 They Eat All Your Clothes List slides They Eat All Your Clothes Eating all your new pairs of jeans without asking shows they don't respect your boundaries.

4 / 21 Always Dangling Anvils Over Your Head List slides Always Dangling Anvils Over Your Head Between this and placing burning sticks of dynamite between your teeth while you sleep, you can be assured that your roommate's got it out for you.

5 / 21 They Won't Stop Having Sex With Your Boyfriend List slides They Won't Stop Having Sex With Your Boyfriend Accidents happen, but doing this every day for the past three years starts to seem like a pattern.

6 / 21 Passive-Aggressive Notes On Your Face List slides Passive-Aggressive Notes On Your Face No one wants to wake up to "Dishes Can't Wash Themselves" scrawled on their forehead.

7 / 21 They Never Do Your Dishes For You List slides They Never Do Your Dishes For You And you leave them in the sink for them all the time.

8 / 21 They've Built A Smaller, Mini Apartment Within Your Apartment, And In That Apartment They Have A Different Roommate With Whom They're Best Friends List slides They've Built A Smaller, Mini Apartment Within Your Apartment, And In That Apartment They Have A Different Roommate With Whom They're Best Friends It's hard not to take that one personally.

9 / 21 They Testify Against You In A Trial List slides They Testify Against You In A Trial If your roommate had an issue with the crime you allegedly committed, it would have been best if they had just communicated it to you beforehand.

10 / 21 They Received Delivery Of A Pallet Of Post-It Notes List slides They Received Delivery Of A Pallet Of Post-It Notes You'll be passive-aggressively hearing about all your faults and flaws quite often.

11 / 21 Giving Weird Looks During Your Naked Parties List slides Giving Weird Looks During Your Naked Parties If they don't want to participate, that's fine, but they don't have to get all pissy about it.

12 / 21 They Saved You In Their Contacts As "Shithead Roommate" List slides They Saved You In Their Contacts As "Shithead Roommate" A decent roommate would've had the courtesy to throw your name in there.

13 / 21 They Hog The Only Boiler Room List slides They Hog The Only Boiler Room Where are you supposed to keep your furnace?

14 / 21 They Eat Your Peanut Butter List slides They Eat Your Peanut Butter This is a telltale sign of dislike from your roommate, especially because they're super allergic to peanuts.

15 / 21 They Go To Work List slides They Go To Work If your roommate has gone to the trouble of searching for a job, applying for it, interviewing for it, and ultimately accepting it, then they must really want to avoid you at all costs.

16 / 21 They Are Rumored To Be Thinking Of Choosing A Different Running Mate In 2024 List slides They Are Rumored To Be Thinking Of Choosing A Different Running Mate In 2024 Looks like they just can't handle your bad laundry habits anymore.

17 / 21 They've Littered Common Areas With Land Mines List slides They've Littered Common Areas With Land Mines Passive-aggressively refusing to clean up explosives is a clear sign they're upset with you.

18 / 21 They Give You Dirty Looks Every Single Time You Burn Down The Apartment List slides They Give You Dirty Looks Every Single Time You Burn Down The Apartment You've said you're sorry, so this seems like more of a personal issue.