Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Slideshow

Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Alerts
Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

When it comes to infidelity, sometimes actions speak louder than words. Here are the most important signs to watch out for if you think your significant other might be cheating on you.

Advertisement

They’re Suddenly Happy

They’re Suddenly Happy

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

If you catch that sack of shit smiling more than once, something isn’t right.

Advertisement

Your Partner Makes Any Attempt At Self-Improvement

Your Partner Makes Any Attempt At Self-Improvement

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

After seven years, there’s no way they’re trying to do better for your benefit.

Advertisement

Your Gut Tells You So

Your Gut Tells You So

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Trust your intuition. It was right the first seven times.

Advertisement

They Call Out Another Person’s Address In Bed

They Call Out Another Person’s Address In Bed

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

There’s no surer sign that they’re not only thinking about someone else but they know exactly where to find them.

Advertisement

Dubious Errands

Dubious Errands

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Your partner’s trip to CVS shouldn’t last the entire weekend.

Advertisement

They Remove The Tracker

They Remove The Tracker

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Would someone who is faithful really go to all the trouble to dig a microchip out of their forearm?

Advertisement

They Book You A Flight To A Taping Of Maury

They Book You A Flight To A Taping Of Maury

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Nothing spells infidelity more than being invited onto a stage on national TV to physically fight your spouse’s new lover.

Advertisement

Having Six Sets Of Keys

Having Six Sets Of Keys

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

If they’re not a janitor and they’re not dog-sitting, you can bet they’re cheating with someone new every day of the week.

Advertisement

They Add A Password To Their Genitals

They Add A Password To Their Genitals

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

What do their privates have to hide that they’re not telling you?

Advertisement

Divorce Cosplay

Divorce Cosplay

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

If your partner wants to spice things up by going to court and getting legally separated, you might be in trouble.

Advertisement

Out Of Cum

Out Of Cum

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

If your partner is completely out of cum, there’s a good chance it’s going somewhere else.

Advertisement

You Go To Your Significant Other And Their Lover’s Wedding

You Go To Your Significant Other And Their Lover’s Wedding

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Your significant other is probably cheating on you if they ask you to be part of their wedding party at their upcoming wedding to someone else.

Advertisement

An Infidelity Omen

An Infidelity Omen

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

You might learn of your significant other’s unfaithfulness through a dark portent like an owl holding the underwear of your partner’s tennis instructor in its beak.

Advertisement

They’re Cast In The Film Mr. & Mrs. Smith

They’re Cast In The Film Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

If you value your relationship, you’ll do anything possible to keep your partner from being cast in this 2005 action-romance film.

Advertisement

Their Penis Falls Off Due To Overuse

Their Penis Falls Off Due To Overuse

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

If your SO’s genitals slide straight off of their groin, there’s a chance it’s because it withered up and died from too much activity between you and their extramarital lover.

Advertisement

Stops Charging Their Sex Robot On The Bedside Table

Stops Charging Their Sex Robot On The Bedside Table

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

If your partner stops charging their sex robot next to you, then it’s probably because they’re probably both having sex with someone else.

Advertisement

You Find A Tooth On Their Collar

You Find A Tooth On Their Collar

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

And you’re just supposed to believe they have no idea how that got there?

Advertisement

FBI Sends You Phone Recordings

FBI Sends You Phone Recordings

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Much like MLK, if the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacts you and plays you a recording of your partner speaking with a secret lover, then your days together could numbered.

Advertisement

When You Ask Your Significant Other If They’re Cheating On You And They Reply “Yes”

When You Ask Your Significant Other If They’re Cheating On You And They Reply “Yes”

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Could be a dead giveaway.

Advertisement

Herpes

Herpes

Image for article titled Signs Your Significant Other Might Be Cheating On You

Sorry.

Advertisement