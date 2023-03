We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in U.S. history. What do you think?

“Let’s hurry up and bai l it out so we can do this all over again.” Ethan Dodds, Capsicum Specialist

“Just tell me if I have to jump out of my penthouse or not.” Nora Khoury, Merkin Designer